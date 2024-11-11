Talk on pottery Thursday

Kristin Muller, executive director of Peters Valley School of Craft in Layton, will speak at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at Sparta Presbyterian Church.

She will discuss Peters Valley’s pottery heritage and show some of her and Peters Valley’s art pottery works.

The talk is sponsored by the Sparta Historical Society, which has an exhibit “Art Pottery: From New Jersey and Beyond” at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own piece of pottery for show and tell Thursday.

Light refreshments will be served.