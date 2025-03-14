Tea, play about Alice Paul on Thursday

The Sparta Historical Society will serve tea/coffee and light refreshments at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 20 at Sparta Presbyterian Church Hall, 32 Main St.

Wear your hat, pearls, gloves and bring a tea cup to spend a relaxing afternoon.

Admission is free for members and $10 for nonmembers.

At 1:30 p.m., first-person interpreter Taylor Williams of the American Historical Theatre will perform her one-woman show, “Alice Paul: Not Ourselves But the Cause.”

Paul was a leader of the U.S. women’s suffrage movement who worked for passage of the 19th Amendment.

The Sparta Historical Society is located at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum, 336 Main St. (Route 517, use Middle School Driveway).

The museum will open Sunday, April 13 with the spring exhibition on “Heirloom Quilts: Heritage.” It will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. every second and fourth Sunday through July 27. Talks are at 2 p.m,

For information or group reservations, call 973-726-0883 or send email to spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com