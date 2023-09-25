‘Thrillerween’ show planned Sunday at museum

MJXpressions will present “Thrillerween” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 at the Van Kirk Museum in Sparta.

The show is sponsored by the Sparta Historical Society.

A Michael Jackson look-alike will perform with dancers in two song and dance costumed sets on the outside performance deck. They will be followed by a group “Thriller” performance, step-by-step audience instructions and a post-show meet and greet.

The rain date in Sunday, Oct. 22.

Bring chairs, hats and a picnic basket along with your dancing shoes.

The cost for nonmembers is $10.

The society’s exhibit “Lenni-Lenape Life 1600-1780” may be visited from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 as part of Sussex County Heritage Weekend.

The exhibit features the history and lifestyle of the Indigenous People of Sussex County. It is on loan from archaeologist and scholar John Kraft.

Admission is free.

The Sparta Historical Society is located at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum, 336 Main St. (Route 517, use Middle School Driveway), Sparta.

For information, send email to spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com or go online to www.vankirkmuseum.org

The fall exhibit also will be open Oct. 22, Nov. 12 and 26, and Dec. 10.

For group reservations, call 973-726-0883.

Funding for the fall exhibit has been made available in part by the New Jersey Arts & Culture Community Foundation. Funding for the “Thrillerween” performance has been made available by the New Jersey Council of the Arts.