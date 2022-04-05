Vernon approves $655K for new Pochuck fire truck

Vernon. The Vernon Township Council approved spending about $655,000 to buy a new fire truck for the Pochuck Valley Fire Department.

The ordinance, unanimously introduced on March 28, calls for the issuance of $424,047 in bonds and a down payment of $230,953.

The township is buying a new pumper truck, including all equipment, appurtenances, accessories and necessary attachments that are needed.

The public hearing on the ordinance is scheduled for Monday, April 11.

The Pochuck Firehouse, on 13 Lake Wallkill Road, is holding a fundraising spaghetti dinner on Sunday, April 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. Call