Vernon. Wynne, Schneider lead VTHS cross country; Moskovitz scores 5 touchdowns in victory

Vernon /
| 30 Sep 2022 | 03:26
    Sophomore Brooke Schneider led the Girl’s XC team placing 2nd in wins over Lenape Valley and Sussex Tech.
    Senior Chris Wynne led the Boy’s XC Team placing first in wins over Lenape Valley and Sussex Tech.
    Senior Gage Moskovitz rushed for 314 yards and scored 5 touchdowns in the Vikes 44-15 win over Lenape Valley. Both are new school records.
