Local artist Laura Renee will have her art on view at Lake House Cafe (8 White Deer Plaza, Sparta) through the month of July. Opening reception is June 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. It will be an evening of art, music, wine, and food! The wine will be provided by El Lazo De La Luna, and the café will provide the food. This is a partnership between this local café and the local artist. For more information about Laura Renee’s work, check out her website at laurarenee.com.