Vote: Sparta Independent’s Wrapping Paper Contest

After much deliberation, Sparta Independent’s judges have chosen six semifinalists for the second annual wrapping paper contest. Two entries were chosen from each age group: 6 and under, 7-10, and 11-12.

Now it’s up to readers to choose the winning design: vote by using the form below this story. Readers may vote online once per day until voting closes Dec. 10.

The artwork with the most votes will then be tiled across the centerspread of the Dec. 14 issue of Sparta Independent to be used as wrapping paper by thousands of local readers this holiday season.

Thank you to all of the talented artists who sent in their drawings this year, and to our sponsors for making this contest possible: Newton Sparta Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics, Lake House Cafe, Thai Na Khon, Sparta Annex Kitchen & Bakery, Hilltop Country Day School and Sparta Books.