$!Find hygge at home with Athenia Mason Supply

The weather is cooling, but sales are heating up at Athenia Mason Supply. Located in Hamburg, N.J., the patio and mason supply center is known for its extensive selection, top-notch customer service, and competitive pricing.
And while they have everything you need to add stone accents to your garden, or to put in a new patio, there’s much more to see at Athenia Mason Supply, like their fire pits and outdoor fireplace kits.
The fire pit kits are a best-seller. They’re easy to assemble, and the pros at Athenia can walk you through everything you need to get the job done.
The addition of a fire pit extends the life of your backyard throughout the fall season, and even into winter, giving your family a cozy outdoor escape. Sip wine or beer with friends around the fire, or toast marshmallows with the kids. With a wide selection of stone and styles to choose from, Athenia has a fire pit kit for every backyard available now.
The Danish concept of hygge -- a feeling of coziness and warmth -- is easy to bring to your backyard with some help from Athenia. Simply add a fire pit -- or even better, an outdoor fireplace. Athenia has multiple easy-to-install options in stock now.
Visit Athenia Mason Supply in Hamburg, N.J. today to get started on your fall project.
“It’s not just for contractors,” said local resident John S. in a Google review. “Great selection and better prices than the big box stores and staff is super friendly. Delivery is fairly priced as well for local stuff.”
Athenia Mason Supply
69 NJ-23 North, Hamburg, N.J.
973-875-3287
www.route23patio.com