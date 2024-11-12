Scott, Murphy elected to council

Mark Scott and Marjory Murphy won two seats on the Township Council in the Nov. 5 election, according to according to unofficial results released by the Sussex County Clerk’s Office.

The husband and wife defeated incumbents Christine Quinn and Josh Hertzberg as well as Angela Kasse and Celeste Luciano.

Scott received 5,108 and Murphy had 4,618, while Quinn received 3,865 and Hertzberg had 3,539.

Angela Kasse received 2,012 votes and Luciano had 1,745.

Quinn has been a council member since 2013 and is a former mayor and deputy mayor. Hertzberg is a former mayor and deputy mayor as well as a former Sussex County freeholder.

Kasse and Luciano both served on the Planning Board.

School board races

Emily “Ramos” Serafino, Rebecca Williams and Roque Martinez were elected to three seats with full three-year terms on the Board of Education, according to the unofficial results.

Serafino, who was seeking re-election, received 6,018 votes; Williams had 5,977 and Martinez had 5,914. They ran together on a slate.

The other candidates, also running on a slate, were Anthony Mazzarella, who received 3,861 votes, Robert Brett Mercer with 3,722 and Clifford Cernek with 3,720.

Michelle Hinkle won a seat with a two-year term with 6,268 compared with 4,447 votes for Daniel O’Malley.

County commissioners

Republicans Chris Carney and Alan Henderson were elected to the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners, according to according to unofficial results.

Carney, who won re-election to a second term, received 49,838 votes and Henderson, mayor of Lafayette, had 38,065 compared with 28,251 for Democrat Jason Boehm.

Carney and Henderson defeated three other candidates, including Commissioner Earl Schick, in the Republican primary in June.

Nearly 70 percent of registered voters in the county cast ballots in the Nov. 5 election.

Former President Donald Trump, a Republican, carried the county in the presidential race with 51,371 votes, compared with 30,104 for Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat.