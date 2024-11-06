Scott, Murphy elected to Township Council

Mark Scott and Marjory Murphy won two seats on the Township Council, according to unofficial results released by the Sussex County Clerk’s Office at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.

They defeated incumbents Christine Quinn and Josh Hertzberg as well as Angela Kasse and Celeste Luciano.

Scott received 5,108 and Murphy had 4,618, while Quinn received 3,865 and Hertzberg had 3,539.

Angela Kasse received 2,012 votes and Luciano had 1,745.

School board races

Emily “Ramos” Serafino, Rebecca Williams and Roque Martinez were elected to three seats with full three-year terms on the Board of Education, according to the unofficial results.

Serafino received 6,018 votes; Williams had 5,977 and Martinez had 5,914.

The other candidates were Anthony Mazzarella, who received 3,861 votes, Robert Brett Mercer with 3,722 and Clifford Cernek with 3,720.

Michelle Hinkle won a seat with a two-year term with 6,268 compared with 4,447 votes for Daniel O’Malley.