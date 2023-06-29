Sparta church hosts blood drive today

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church will host a community blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29 at 246 Woodport Road, Sparta.

To schedule an appointment, go online to smarturl.it/NJBS_BloodDrive and use Sponsor Code: 71131 or call/text Amanda at 908-380-9265.

Appointments are preferred; however, walk-ins will be welcomed if space permits.

Please remember to eat and drink before coming and bring your donor ID card or ID with name and photo.

For information, call the church office at (973) 729-7010 or send email to office@sothnj.com