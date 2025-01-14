The state of local real estate: Low supply, high demand

Local realtors say buyers aren’t deterred by current interest rates – but potential sellers are, resulting in a limited number of homes on the market.

“There are a lot of clients that are sitting in their homes with a lot of equity who would like to upgrade – get something bigger, move somewhere else – but they just can’t do it right now because the interest rates are pretty high,” said realtor Mark Werner, owner of Werner Realty in West Milford, N.J.

Many current homeowners chose to refinance or purchase a home when interest rates were between 2 percent and 4 percent. Today, rates are hovering around 7 percent.

Because of this, the majority of people who are selling their homes are only doing so if they really need to due to major life changes such as divorce or death, said Werner.

“If they don’t need to move, it’s really hard for them to let go of that interest rate that gives them a lower payment,” added broker John Olivero of Keller Williams Realty in Goshen, N.Y. “So even though the value of the house has come up since they got that low interest rate, if they wanted to downsize, they may be buying less but still paying the same based on the interest rate plus the cost of the move.”

Buyers, meanwhile, are less concerned about interest rates. “You can always refinance,” said real estate agent Carly Longhenry, team lead of Davis R. Chant Realtors in Pike County, Pa. “Also, six to seven percent is not historically super high interest rates. If you look going back the last 20 years, they’ve been much higher.”

Added Werner: “If you have a great house and you price it correctly, and you put it on the market, you’re going to get multiple bids, because there’s just a lot of people waiting on the sidelines for the next one to come on.”

Heightened interest, higher prices

The lack of inventory is keeping prices high, according to local realtors. Climbing interest rates - which topped 6 percent in September 2022 for the first time since 2008 - have not significantly lowered sale prices.