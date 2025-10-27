Project Self-Sufficiency seeking donations for seniors

Project Self-Sufficiency is seeking monetary donations and gift cards for senior citizens as part of its annual Earth Angels holiday initiative.

In mid-December, students in the agency’s New Jersey Youth Corps high school diploma program will assemble gift bags that will be delivered by volunteers and staff in the week before Christmas. In addition to cash, the agency is requesting gift cards to Kohl’s, ShopRite, Stop & Shop, Walmart and Weis, as well as note cards, postage stamps, pet food, coffee, tea, candy and packaged cookies.

Newton attorney Elenora L. Benz launched the Earth Angels program in 1999. Project Self-Sufficiency assumed responsibility for the effort in 2017. While many recipients live in Liberty Towers in Newton and Homestead in Frankford, the program has expanded to serve seniors across the county.

“The Earth Angels program invites all of us to demonstrate compassion for those who may feel overlooked or forgotten during the busy rush of the holiday season,” said Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon. “Our vulnerable seniors need our support.”

Earth Angels Project Coordinator Alice Prendergast said more than 100 seniors are expected to be served this year.