More than a foot of snow was reported in northern Sussex County after a storm overnight Tuesday, Feb. 13, the National Weather Service said.

Fifteen inches was reported in Sussex, 13 inches in Hampton Township, 12.1 inches in Vernon, 11.7 inches in Ogdensburg and 11.6 inches in Wantage.

Other snowfall totals reported were 11.5 inches in Sparta and Stockholm, 11 inches in Lafayette, 10.7 in Hamburg and 9.5 in Franklin.