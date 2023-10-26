2 running for county commissioner post

Two candidates are running for an open seat on the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners in the Nov. 7 election.

Jack DeGroot, a Republican, defeated incumbent Herbert Yardley in the June primary. He faces Damaris Lira, a Democrat who also ran for the board in 2022.

The term is for three years.

JACK DEGROOT

Why are you running for county commissioner?

Sussex County holds a special place in my heart, as it is not only my home but the home of so many others.

My candidacy for county commissioner is rooted in a profound dedication to serving our community and effecting positive change in the lives of Sussex County residents.

Over the past four years, I’ve had the privilege of engaging with individuals from every corner of Sussex County at my produce stand in Wantage. These conversations, centered on the concerns of Sussex County, have been a source of inspiration, motivating me to run for Sussex County commissioner.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

My first priority is to support the maintenance and improvement of Sussex County’s roads and bridges.

With over half of our county’s residents commuting outside of Sussex County for employment, it is imperative that we allocate the necessary resources to fortify these vital infrastructures.

My second priority is to preserve Sussex County’s unique heritage.

Sussex County is truly a place of people and nature together, and we need to preserve that. Collaborating closely with Sussex County’s Agricultural Development Board, Open Space Committee and local municipalities, I am dedicated to advocating for responsible development, the preservation of our farmland and the protection of our open spaces.

My third priority is to enhance and optimize services for Sussex County seniors. Working in coordination with the Division of Senior Services, it is imperative that we prioritize the well-being of our senior citizens by providing essential nutrition programs, educational initiatives, and on-site assistance to ensure they are well-informed and supported in any economic climate.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

Sussex County is my lifelong home, and growing up on a dairy farm in Wantage rooted my appreciation for its cultural identity.

My academic journey includes serving as an instructor and teaching assistant as well as earning a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and finance and a master’s degree in statistics.

My internship with New Hampshire Gov. Christopher T. Sununu provided me with hands-on government experience.

With my unique blend of academic qualifications and practical experience, I believe that I possess a valuable skill set to fulfill the role of Sussex County commissioner.

DAMARIS LIRA

Why are you running for county commissioner?

I am again running for commissioner because I know that I am the only candidate who has proven that I am capable of unprecedented bipartisanship.

Not only do I sit on multiple committees and boards and am outnumbered politically in all of these positions, I have shown the Republicans whom I work with that I am an intelligent and serious resident that wants nothing from the positions I hold but to be of service.

In my four years of campaigning, I’ve heard the best and worst of what the residents want, and a majority of Sussex County’s issues are not divisive. We all want the same things at the county level:

• Strategic and responsible development.

• Our tax dollars to feel like a return on an investment and actually support us so we can continue to afford to live here.

• To support our veterans who unnecessarily struggle to find resources in our county.

• Keeping Sussex County Community College (SCCC) affordable and competitive so we can develop and keep our residents as our future workforce.

As a resident and voter, I have been extremely frustrated watching the commissioners again and again veer off track and misuse Sussex County’s hard-earned tax dollars writing resolutions and serve only to continue to embarrass Sussex County to the rest of New Jersey.

It is crucial for our elected officials to stay focused on their duties and prioritize the actual needs of the people. I have rolled up my sleeves from the second I signed my mortgage to do whatever I can to help Sussex County be the thriving, inclusive community that it deserves to be so we can market ourselves to ratable businesses and new residents. This will help us rebuild our aging private buildings, empty storefronts and vacant residences.

Sussex County needs to end the decades-old traumas that have caused your children to move away and never come back - electing me to the Board of Commissioners is the first step.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) To be a tireless advocate for our veterans. As the daughter of a retired LCDR in the Navy, I know firsthand the sacrifices that my father made for this country and the privileges that I was afforded because of his career.

I was lucky in that in his 28-plus years of service, my dad was spared many of the obstacles that our veterans currently face in that he had a loving support system to help him through his darkest times and a long list of mentors who helped him thrive.

I want all veterans to have the same because it is owed to them. I vow to use my seat on the board to remind the rest of the state that Sussex County has veterans too and we demand that they have the reliable, supportive access to get to all of the services that they need and deserve.

2) To ensure that SCCC has all of the resources that it needs to keep it affordable and competitive. As a product of one of the most well-funded and prestigious community colleges in Virginia Beach, I know firsthand that the education that I received there was not only top-notch but actually prepared me to hit the ground running at each of my places of employment.

We must make sure that SCCC offers degrees that equal jobs that will pay their graduates fair and livable wages, is able to obtain and retain expert-level educators who will open the networking opportunities for our students, and keep enrollment high to keep tuition costs low.

3) To offer the residents of Sussex County another viewpoint, my experience from living in other places, the fact that I actually chose to live here - to destigmatize what it is to be a Democrat who was not born and raised here.

We are not that different. My eggs don’t cost less and my gas is not cheaper just because Democrats are in political control outside of Sussex County. What is happening is not working for me and my family either and nothing is going to change if we don’t work together.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I have an associate of applied science degree in paralegal studies and hold a CompTIA Project+ certificate in project management. I have been a paralegal for more than 20 years across many disciplines of law.

I’m a prolific volunteer and have split my time among many non-profit organizations, including Volunteer Lawyers for Justice (Landlord/Tenant Clinic and Divorce Clinic), RACHEL Coalition, Kids in Need of Defense, Habitat for Humanity, Postcards to Voters and New Jersey Election Protection.

I am currently the Sussex Borough Democrats municipal chairwoman and sit on the Sussex Borough Economic Development Committee, Sussex Borough Planning and Zoning Board, and Sussex Borough Community & Cultural Events Advisory Committee (formerly known as the Recreation Committee).

This year, I was chosen for the 2023 Class of Emerge New Jersey, whose mission is to increase the number of Democratic women leaders from diverse backgrounds in public office through recruitment, training and providing a powerful network.

I also have also been elected to the executive board of the Sussex County chapter of PFLAG, the United States’ first and largest organization uniting parents, families and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

I have received endorsements from Elect Women NJ and New Jersey Young Democrats.

As an involved resident and my numerous positions as a volunteer, I listen to the needs of all Sussex County residents and stand up against anyone who uses their platforms to grandstand, instill unnecessary fear and point out when they are using unproven data to persuade voters in a manner that only works to help them secure a future favor that will advance their political careers.

For far too long, the one-party system and electing the same vision-less, inexperienced people over and over again has caused Sussex County to go off the rails and I am exactly the right person to put us back on track.