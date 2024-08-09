4-time Olympian speaks to campers

As the Paris Olympics come to a close, millions of children are dreaming of one day competing on the world’s largest stage.

For so many, it may seem far away, but those at the Xtreme Running Camp in Newton heard about the experience from four-time Irish Olympian Marcus O’Sullivan.

As the Summer Games began July 26, he shared his inspiring story that proves that people should pursue their dreams.

“I was 7 years old, and I asked my dad, ‘Do you think I can make it to the Olympic Games?’ ” he told the campers.

O’Sullivan, 62, grew up in a modest home in rural Ireland. His path to success as a middle-distance runner was tumultuous and unorthodox, but in 1984, his dream came true.

Despite him being excluded from a volunteer cross country team because of his size, his dream never died, and a mentor helped get him over the hump.

His coach, Donal “Donie” Walsh, a prestigious runner in his own right, was able to steer O’Sullivan on the right track when it looked like his career might be over.

“You have those moments where mentorship and conversations lead to something you thought you would never do,” O’Sullivan said.

Ultimately, his talk with Walsh led him to the highest peaks in the sport. O’Sullivan competed in four straight Olympic games, starting in 1984.

He has won multiple gold medals at the World Indoor Championships and was on the team that still holds the world record in the 4 x 1 mile relay.

For young runners at the camp, being able to hear from such a decorated athlete was a special part of the week.

“It’s really inspiring and really helps everyone here get the right mentality,” said Parsippany Hills High School student Brian Metz, who has attended the camp for three years.

O’Sullivan has been the track and field coach at his alma mater, Villanova University, for almost 30 years. He coached his son and daughter as well as 15 national champions.