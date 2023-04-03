7 local swimmers compete in national YMCA meet

Seven athletes from the Sussex County YMCA are competing this week in the YMCA National Short Course Swimming Championship in Greensboro, N.C.

In the past 100 years, the event has hosted thousands of spectacular swimmers, including former U.S. Olympians.

The seven members of the Sussex County YMCA Swordfish swim team is the largest number that the Y team has sent in its 16-year history. They are:

• John Postma, a junior from Branchville, competing in two relays and seven individual events.

• Sofia Keller, a sophomore from Branchville, competing in one individual event.

• JJ Kane, a senior from Sparta, competing in two relays.

• Henry Bysshe, a senior from Sparta, competing in three individual events and two relays.

• Clare Schwartz, a senior from Stillwater, competing in three Individual events.

• Jacob Panzarella, a senior from Ogdensburg, competing in one relay.

• Darren Rockwell, a junior from Hamburg, competing in one relay.

More than 80 Y teams from throughout the country are competing in the top-level meet.

In addition to sending seven swimmers for the first time, the Sussex County Y is sending two relay teams to compete, another first for the Swordfish program.

In addition, many of the swimmers are competing in time trials while in Greensboro.

“We are very proud of these athletes for making it to the YMCA National Short Course Swimming Championship this year,” said Ray Gaffney, senior aquatic director and head swim team coach at the Sussex County Y.

“This is an incredibly competitive event to qualify for, and these swimmers worked very hard to be given this opportunity. We want to wish them the best of luck as they compete in this very special centennial competition!”

For information about the competitive swim team at the Y, contact Gaffney at rgaffney@metroymcas.org or 973-209-9622 ext. 224.