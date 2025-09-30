Airport’s neighbor is denied use variance

The Wantage Land Use Board on Tuesday, Sept. 23 denied an application for a use variance that would have allowed When Pigs Fly, which owns hangars adjacent to Sussex Airport, to continue renting space to non-aeronautical clients.

The decision, the latest in a battle that dates back years, will be appealed by William Gennaro, owner of When Pigs Fly.

“We will absolutely appeal this decision in Superior Court,” said Gennaro’s attorney, George Daggett. “In 2017, the (board) made an identical decision, and upon appeal, the court said that board was conflicted and threw it out.”

Daggett said he will ask that the board’s decision be stayed while the appeals process plays out.

Sussex Airport owner Alan Antaki said he hopes the decision will result in action by the township.

“The town has no reason now not to enforce its zoning restrictions against Mr. Gennaro,” he said in a statement. “I hope the town will act quickly and level substantial fines against him that will eliminate his financial incentive to violate the law.”

An email sent to Wantage Administrator Michael Restel about Antaki’s comments was not immediately returned Monday afternoon, Sept. 29.

Of the 56 hangars available at When Pigs Fly, 40 are being used by aeronautical clients and the rest by non-aeronautical clients.

Daggett acknowledged that Wantage does not permit a storage facility on land adjacent to the airport so a use variance would be required. However, he said Federal Aviation Administration rules allow hangars to be used for non-aeronautical purposes on airport property if they cannot be filled by aeronautical clients.

Daggett said his client cannot fill the hangars with aeronautical clients because of the poor condition of the airport’s runways.

Matt Dolan, Antaki’s attorney, disagreed, saying Gennaro’s clients have damaged airport equipment and made it difficult to get government grants to modernize the facility.

The airport has undergone upgrades since his client purchased it a decade ago, he added.

Both sides said the appeals process could take eight to 12 months.