Airshow continues today

The New Jersey Airshow at Greenwood Lake Airport will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a three-day event from June 14-16.

It is the only airshow in northern New Jersey.

This year, the Night Show will be held all three days with some of the world’s top airshow performers.

“Some of the world’s best airshow performers will be showcasing their daredevil skills at our night airshow - the only one of its kind in the Northeast,” said Tim Wagner, event organizer.

”Each evening will feature a stunning combination of aerial pyrotechnics from aircraft and a synchronized pyro-musical, which includes a dazzling laser show.

“Our team is relentless in our pursuit of innovation and our commitment to continually evolve this event, ensuring it remains a highlight of the Father’s Day weekend.”

The New Jersey Airshow is a three-time recipient of the International Council of Airshows Pinnacle Awards Gold.

Headline acts of the show include:

• Titan Aerobatic Team, four pilots who perform awe-inspiring maneuvers in their World War II T-6 Texans.

• Nathan Hammond, known as “Ghost Writer,” who lights up the sky with 200 pounds of pyrotechnics and 4,000 brilliant LED lights in a graceful ballet among the stars.

• Buck Roetman, known for his powerful performances with a 375+-horsepower Lycoming engine that fills the sky with roaring sounds and dramatic smoke trails.

• Rob Holland, a premier freestyle aerobatic pilot who blends precision, artistry and adrenaline into each routine of complex maneuvers.

• Jerry McCart, known as “The Homewrecker.” His 375-mph triple engine jet-powered semi-truck roars down the runway with more than 36,000 horsepower.

• Bob Carlton, who makes his debut at the Greenwood Lake Air Show with the unique Fox Jet sailplane, the only two-seater designed for low-level, jet-powered performances, equipped with two PBS TJ-100 jet engines.

• Airythmia, which demonstrates the “irregular” side of aviation with paramotors. For the first time, there will be a pyrotechnic display that adds excitement to the group’s celebration of aerial freedom.

• P-40 Warhawk and P-51 Mustang, which demonstrate World War II aviation prowess.

Advance tickets available online at NJairshow.com cost $35 for adults, $25 for senior citizens and veterans, and $15 for children ages 4-12. At the gate, the cost is $40 for adults, $30 for senior citizens and veterans, and $20 for children ages 4-12.

General admission tickets provide access to any one day of the event. Bring a folding chair or blanket.

Food will be available for purchase.