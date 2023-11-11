All-Sussex County band, chorus to perform Thursday

The All-Sussex County High School Band and Chorus will present its 48th annual concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 at High Point Regional High School, 299 Pidgeon Hill Road, Sussex.

This is a cooperative effort of the high school music teachers from Sparta, High Point, Kittantinny, Wallkill Valley, Lenape Valley, Pope John, Newton and Vernon.

Students auditioned Oct. 18, and 136 musicians were selected to perform in these honors ensembles.

Matthew Chi Lee, director of the Sussex County Chorus this year, is the choral director at John P. Stevens High School in Edison. His choruses have earned high recognition at the state and national levels:

“It is so exhilarating to be able to work with students who are so creative and expressive. I am truly excited for our concert on November 16, which will feature music from a wide range of styles, including a traditional spiritual, a Maori folk song, and even music by Bob Dylan,” he said.

“The theme of the concert is centered around the importance of community and planning for the future of society. I am honored and grateful to be able to make music together with these brilliant young people!”

The Sussex County Music Educators Association invited Nicholas Santoro to conduct the band this year. He has extensive experience as a high school and college band director, clinician and program creator/coordinator:

“I am honored to celebrate my 50th year teaching music conducting this incredible group of young people. Congratulations to all of the Sussex County band directors for preparing the students so well musically and as ambassadors of their schools,” he said.

Tickets for the general public will be available at the door. The cost $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens and students.