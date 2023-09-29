Arbor Restaurant Bake Shop opens

The new Arbor Restaurant Bake Shop at the Culinary Institute, 47 Main St., Newton, will open Friday, Sept. 29.

Students from Sussex County Community College’s Baking and Pastry Arts program will be showcasing their talents with a mix of fresh pastries, such as croissants, almond croissants, cinnamon rolls, madeleines, pain au chocolate and canelés along with freshly brewed coffee and tea.

The Bake Shop will be open Fridays only from through Oct. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

For information about offerings from the Culinary Institute, such as workshops, gourmet meals-to-go and the opening of the Arbor Restaurant, go online to sussex.edu/culinaryinstitute