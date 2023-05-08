x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Author to discuss Washington and his enslaved valet tonight

Wantage /
| 08 May 2023 | 07:18
    One of the people who knew George Washington best was his enslaved valet, William Lee.
    One of the people who knew George Washington best was his enslaved valet, William Lee.
    George Washington was a quiet, reserved man, who had few close friends and once advised a favorite nephew that “friendship is a plant of slow growth.”
    George Washington was a quiet, reserved man, who had few close friends and once advised a favorite nephew that “friendship is a plant of slow growth.”

Jeffrey Finegan, an author from Philipsburg, will discuss his books about George Washington at 6 p.m. Monday, May 8 at the DAR Elias Van Bunschooten Museum, 1097 Route 23, Wantage.

Washington was a quiet, reserved man who had few close friends. One of the people who knew him best was his enslaved valet, William Lee. During more than 30 years together, the two came to trust one another as they hunted and traveled together and spent eight years on battlefields and in military headquarters during the American Revolution.

Finegan tells the story of the two men in his book “Colonel Washington and Me.”

He also has written “Tis Well ... The Life and Death of George Washington,” about the general’s 50-year friendship with Scottish immigrant and battlefield surgeon Dr. James Craik, and “My Dear General,” about the father-son relationship between Washington and the Marquis de Lafayette, a French aristocrat who fought at his side during the Revolution.

For information, contact Bonnie Matthews at bmatthews2564@hotmail.com or 201-874-1428