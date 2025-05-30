Baby Beginnings event is today

Project Self-Sufficiency will host a special Baby Beginnings event at 1 p.m. Friday, May 30 to help pregnant women and parents of young children access the resources they need to be successful.

The event will feature targeted discussions about infant first aid, along with free baby items, prizes and giveaways.

Participants also will learn about free and reduced cost activities for families, early childhood development, positive parenting techniques, and other topics related to early childhood health, safety and education. Lunch will be provided.

Pregnant women and parents of young children are invited to call 973-940-3500 to register.

The Baby Beginnings event is part of a series that supplements Project Self-Sufficiency’s programs for pregnant women and parents of young children, including home visitation programs, monthly Mommy Parties and Parent Cafes.