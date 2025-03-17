BackPack Snacks for Kids food drive is Saturday

WNNJ 103.7, WSUS 102.3 and The Bear 106.3 will host the 10th annual BackPack Snacks for Kids food drive at the Weis Markets in Franklin and Newton from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 22.

The program provides children in Sussex County with meals and snacks for the weekend.

Items such as meals in a can, oatmeal, soup, granola bars and applesauce are packaged in snack-sized containers and distributed to children in participating school districts to bring home at the end of the week.

“The BackPack Snacks for Kids program directly benefits Sussex County children to have access to nutritious food and snacks on the weekends and during school breaks,” said Jill Space, deputy director of the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners.

“Approximately 1,300 snack bags are provided to local schools for distribution each month. Our Sussex County community has been instrumental in the success and sustainability of this valuable program.”