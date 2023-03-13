BackPack Snacks for Kids food drive is Saturday

WNNJ 103.7, WSUS 102.3, and MAX 106.3 will host the eighth annual BackPack Snacks for Kids food drive Saturday, March 18.

The drive is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Weis Markets in Franklin and Newton.

The BackPack Snacks for Kids program provides children in Sussex County with meals and snacks for the weekend. Items such as meals in a can, oatmeal, soup, granola bars and applesauce are packaged in snack-sized containers and distributed to children in participating school districts to bring home at the end of the week.

Donations from the BackPack Snacks for Kids food drive go directly to Sussex County children in need.

This program would not be possible without the continued support of WNNJ 103.7, WSUS 102.3, MAX 106.3 and the generous community.

“Nutritious snacks are packaged by our dedicated food pantry volunteers and provided to children in Sussex County experiencing food insecurity on the weekends and school breaks,” said Christine Florio, administrator of the county Department of Health and Human Services.

“Every donation matters and serves to prevent child hunger right here in our community.”

Last year the drive collected more than 6,000 pounds of food and $1,000 in monetary donations.

The food pantry at the Division of Social Services provides food to families and individuals in need throughout Sussex County as well as local food pantries whose shelves are often depleted because of the increasing demand for assistance.

The pantry is operated by volunteers who ensure that food is available at all times.

If anyone is in need of food for themselves or their family, they may stop by the Division of Social Services, 83 Spring St., Newton, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Food or pet donations are accepted during these hours or special arrangements may be made for after-hours donations by calling 973-383-3600.