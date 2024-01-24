‘Bad Weed’ runs through Saturday

The Black Cat Theatre Company of New Jersey will present an original comedy murder mystery Jan. 19-20 and 26-27 at Sparta Avenue Stage, 10 Sparta Ave. N.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m.

The play, “Bad Weed,” is written and directed by Sparta lawyer Lauren Fraser. Kirby Maragulia of Jefferson is the assistant director.

“This play was a lot of fun to write and is so much fun for us to perform,” Fraser said.

Cast member John Cavaliere said, “Everyone deserves a night out to laugh. ‘Bad Weed’ is irreverent and definitely pokes fun at both local politics and some of our Sussex County stereotypes.”

The show features both professional and amateur performers, including Yah Roper of Jefferson, Joanne DeSantis of Hamburg, Bonnie Dirkson of Frankford, Tina Firzlaff of Sparta, Anna Fraser of Hardyston, Brooklyn Nunes of Franklin, Tim Moran of Andover, Brenda Prince of Hamburg, and Jean and John Cavaliere of Randolph.

The play is recommended for mature audiences, age 16 and older.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for senior citizens.

For tickets and information, go online to http://BlackCatTheatreNJ.com or https://trinitystudiosnjtickets.ludus.com