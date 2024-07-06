Barn Sale and Holiday Cottage Sale today

A Barn Sale and Holiday Cottage Sale are planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 6 at Lusscroft Farm, 50 Neilson Road, Wantage.

The Lusscroft Barn is filled with tools, toys, jewelry, books, lamps, wall art, sporting goods, decorative items for the home, glassware, kitchen items, craft and pet items, and vintage and collectible items.

Gently used furniture is for sale in the Bunkhouse.

The Holiday Cottage, a 19th-century home, is filled with holiday-themed decorations and gifts for sale.

Proceeds from the sales go to ongoing restoration efforts at the historic farm, part of High Point State Park.