Battle of the Badges 2 will be Friday

The Sussex County Miners will host the Battle of the Badges 2 on Friday, July 19 at Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta.

The event will feature a softball game between the New Jersey State Police (NJSP) and the Pennsylvania State Police at 4 p.m. before the Miners play the Ottawa Titans at 7 p.m.

The NJSP pipe band will perform along with horse-mounted units, and the first pitch will be flown in by the NJSP helicopter.

There also will be silent auctions with sports memorabilia and other valuable items to help raise funds to benefit two people facing significant medical challenges and a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting aspiring state police officers.

One beneficiary will be Jack Insinga, an 18-year-old senior at Sussex County Technical School who has a deep love for the outdoors, hunting, fishing and his dogs. He frequently attends Miners games with his family.

On June 3, he was involved in a severe car accident that resulted in the loss of his left foot, third-degree burns to both legs, and significant injuries to his right leg and foot. He is at St. Barnabas Burn Center, facing a long and challenging recovery.

For information about Insinga and how to support him, go online to gofundme.com/f/8p6ys-support-jacks-journey-to-recovery

Also benefiting from the fundraiser will be NJSP Sgt. First Class Sean Acker, who suffered a pulmonary embolism after routine surgery. He spent more than three weeks in the critical-care unit fighting for his life after an extended period with loss of oxygen.

A 50/50 raffle will support the Gunnar J. Bigley Foundation, which supports young men and women aspiring to become state police officers.

The Miners will donate $5 from each ticket. Detective Miguel Hidalgo will sign a one-day contract, with his salary going to the cause.

Tickets may be purchased online at vivenu.com/event/game-31-vs-ottawa-kutmp2

Last year, the Battle of the Badges raised more than $14,000, which was used to buy a motorized wheelchair for Sussex County resident Cash Klem and to support two Pennsylvania state troopers who were wounded during a shootout.