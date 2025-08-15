Battle of the Badges III is today

The New Jersey State Police’s Battle of the Badges III Charity Softball Game will be held Friday, Aug. 15 at Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta.

There also will be a Touch-a-Truck, hosted by the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office.

The event will honor Sheriff’s Office supervisory public safety dispatcher Shannon Thonus, who died July 11 after a battle with cancer.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Thonus, a New Jersey state trooper and U.S. Marine, and their two daughters, ages 1 and 4.

Originally intended to raise funds to support Thonus’s treatment, Battle of the Badges III now will help support her children’s future.

The gates open at 3:30 p.m. and the charity game begins at 4 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., there will be ceremonies, featuring a law enforcement honor guard, bagpipes and motorcycle units, before the Sussex County Miners game against the Down East Bird Dawgs.

A New Jersey State Police helicopter ball drop and ceremonial first pitch is planned at 7 p.m.