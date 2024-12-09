Bear hunt runs through Saturday

The second part of New Jersey’s annual black bear hunt is scheduled Dec. 9-14.

Hunters may use shotguns/muzzleloaders only.

Nearly 400 bears were killed in the first part of the hunt.

In the six-day Segment A, 188 bears were taken in Sussex County, 104 in Warren, 68 in Morris, 22 in Passaic, six in Hunterdon, three in Bergen and one in Somerset, according to figures from the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Fish & Wildlife section.

Forty-five, or 22.6 percent, of the bears killed had a tag attached to an ear. The tags are used to determine the harvest rate.

State officials are aiming for a harvest rate of 20 percent, which they have said is needed to reduce the black bear population.

Hunting rules

Daily hunting hours are from a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset.

Black bear hunting is permitted only in zones 1-5, which include parts of Passaic, Sussex, Morris, Warren, Hunterdon, Bergen, Mercer and Somerset counties.

The New Jersey Fish & Game Council last year voted to permit bear hunting through 2028 and set rules, which were formally approved by the DEP.

Among the rules:

• Hunters may not attempt to take or kill a black bear weighing less than 75 pounds (live weight), or less than 50 pounds dressed.

• Hunters may not attempt to take or kill an adult black bear that is in the presence of cub(s) (bears weighing less than 75 pounds).

• Hunters may not attempt to take or kill a black bear or have a loaded weapon within 300 feet of a baited area when hunting bears.