‘Beauty and the Beast’ auditions set

Drama Geek Studios will hold auditions for its December production of “Disney Beauty and the Beast” on Sunday, Sept. 29 and Monday, Sept. 30.

Shows will take place on the weekends of Dec. 6, 13 and 20.

Rehearsals will take place Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

All auditions are by appointment only. To schedule an audition, send an email to auditions@dramageekstudios.com Those emails will not be answered.

Those auditioning should prepare a minimum of 45 seconds of a song from the show only and also be prepared to sing more if asked. Provide a backing or karaoke track for the audition; no accompanist will be provided.