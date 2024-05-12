Boehm running as Democrat for county commissioner

Jason Boehm of Stillwater is running as a write-in candidate for a seat on the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners in the June 4 Democratic primary.

He is a former adjunct professor at Sussex County Community College (SCCC) and was the student success adviser to veteran, international, student athletes and non-traditional students there.

Boehm has lived in Sussex County for 25 years. He was a tow truck driver for more than 20 years.

He graduated from SCCC, then earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in U.S. history at Rutgers.

He now is enrolled in a PhD program and works at Rutgers University-Newark as a program coordinator at the School of Arts and Science-Newark Honors College.

He is married with two young children.

He will speak at the Sussex County Democratic Committee’s meeting at 7 p.m. May 30 at the Sparta Ambulance Squad, 14 Sparta Ave. N.