Boots, Bourbon and Barbecue fundraiser is Saturday

The first Boots, Bourbon and Barbecue fundraiser will be Saturday, June 10 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

It is sponsored by the Sussex County Farm & Horse Show Association.

The doors will open at 5 p.m. and dinner will begin at 6 p.m.

The band Whiskey Crossing will perform, and George’s Wine and Spirits will provide two courtesy drinks with each ticket. Dinner is courtesy of American Barbecue Company.

There also will be a live auction at 7:30 p.m. with auctioneer Joe Meidima.

Tickets are $80 and may be purchased online or at the fair office.

Attendees must be 21 or older.