Boots, Bourbon, BBQ is today

The second annual Boots, Bourbon, BBQ event will be Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

The doors open at 5 p.m.

The Farm to Fair dinner includes local pork, beef, corn and produce, and salads.

Whiskey Crossing and Tim Vander Groef will perform and there will be line dancing.

There also will be live and silent auctions, wagons rides, a Best Dressed contest and a bar by George’s Wines & Spirits.

Tickets are $75 and include one drink voucher. Attendees must be 21 or older to enter.