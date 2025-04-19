‘Boots on the Ground’ Walk/Run is today

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) and American Legion Post 86 will host the second annual “Boots on the Ground” Walk/Run at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 19 on the SCCC campus, 1 College Hill Road, Newton.

There will be a 5K family-oriented, pet-friendly, fun walk/run or a more demanding 10K run.

First-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded.

The entrance fee is $30. The fee for students and veterans is $20.

Register online at runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Newton/BootsOnTheGroundCharityFunWalkRun5K

Proceeds will help provide educational resources and economic support for veterans.