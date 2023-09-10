x
Branchville 5K is today

BRANCHVILLE. The second annual race hosted by the Fund Racing Alliance will support Benny’s Bodega, a Newton-based nonprofit that provides free food and household items to struggling working people.

| 10 Sep 2023 | 07:54
The second annual Branchville 5K is planned for Sunday, Sept. 10 on the Selective Insurance Co. recreation fields, 40 Wantage Ave.

The race, which goes through Branchville on a USATF-certified course, will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Check-in starts at 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., there will be a Kiddo Fun Run.

An awards ceremony is set for 11:30 a.m. Prizes will go to the top finishers and the top “fund racers.”

At noon, there will be a post-race celebration at Third Base Pub, 3 Hillside Ave, Branchville. Music by Brian St John and Todd Sheaffer is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. Participants receive a free beer and free entry. Non-runners are asked to donate $10 at the door.

Parking for the race is in the upper lot at Selective Insurance, about a five-minute walk to the start line.

The cost of the 5K is $30 until 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Same-day registration is $35 (cash or check only).

The 5K is hosted by the Fund Racing Alliance in support of Benny’s Bodega, a nonprofit that provides free food and household items to struggling working people from a storefront on Spring Street in Newton.

The nonprofit Fund Racing Alliance works with charities and other organizations that provide services to people who need them.