The third annual Branchville 5K will be Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Selective Insurance Recreation Fields, 40 Wantage Ave.

The event, sponsored by the Fund Racing Alliance, supports the Mental Health Association in Newton.

A Kiddos Fun Run begins at 10 a.m. and the 5K, on a USATF-certified course, at 10:30 a.m.

The cost for the 5K is $30. Register online at runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=133892&eventId=841492

Same-day registration is $35 cash or check only.

A $10 donation for the Kiddos Fun Run is suggested.