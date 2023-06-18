Canal History Day is Saturday in Stanhope

The Byram Township Historical Society is partnering with the New Jersey State Park Service, the Canal Society of New Jersey, Realty Executives, and the New Jersey State Division of Travel and Tourism to present the Greater Byram Morris Canal History Day at Waterloo Village on Saturday, June 24.

The rain date is Sunday, June 25.

Visitors may tour the historic canal-side village, watch live demonstrations of blacksmithing and other historical trades, take canal boat rides and more.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission and parking are free. There will be live music, food trucks and craft vendors throughout the site.

Greater Byram Morris Canal History Day celebrates the rich 19th-century history of Byram and the bustling trade along the 102-mile-long Morris Canal, which ran between Phillipsburg and Jersey City. Waterloo Village was the approximate halfway point along the canal, which carried coal, grain, wood, beer, bricks, hay and other materials inland toward the urban centers and ports of northeastern New Jersey.

For information, go online to https://bths.us/event/byram-history-day-at-waterloo-village/

- Mandy Coriston