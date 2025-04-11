Career & Health Fair will be Wednesday

Residents are invited to attend a Career & Health Fair hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 16 at 127 Mill St., Newton.

Representatives of local employers and educational institutions will be there to promote job openings and scholastic opportunities.

Representatives from area health-care organizations will offer the latest information about the health and well-being of children and families.

Additional job search guidance, such as mock interviews, will be offered by Project Self-Sufficiency Career Center staff.

A gift card will be awarded to an attendee.

The event is free and open to the public.

“We encourage anyone who is interested in advancing their career and improving their health to attend this unique event,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency.

“In addition to learning about employment opportunities and options for furthering their education, attendees will walk away with tips for better health and wellness and the resources they need to move forward in their job searching process.”

Scheduled to attend are representatives of Abilities of Northwest Jersey, Action Group Staffing, American Red Cross, Atlantic Health System, Bayada Home Health Care, Capital Care, Consensus Health (formerly Skylands Medical Group), County College of Morris, Cutting Edge Academy, Express Employment Professionals, FedEx Ground, ImageCare Radiology, Imperial Caregivers, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers IBEW Local 102 JATC, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Mountain Creek Resort, New Jersey Army National Guard, New Jersey School Buildings & Grounds Association, New Jersey Department of Corrections, New Jersey Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services, New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority, New Jersey Judiciary of Morris/Sussex Vicinage, Newton Board of Education, Sussex County Educational Services Commission’s Project Search, Pathstone Corporation (Senior Community Service Employment Program), Primerica Financial Services, RoNetco Supermarkets’ Shop Rite, Sevita Health, Sussex County Community College, Total Eyecare, United Methodist Communities Homeworks, U.S. Marine Corps and Warren County Corrections Police Department.

Health-care experts who will be there include Brain Injury Alliance of New Jersey, Center for Family Services, ElizabethTown Gas, Family Partners of Morris & Sussex Counties, Family Promise of Sussex County, NJ4S Mental Health Association, Sussex County Division of Community & Youth Services, Sussex County Division of Social Services, Sussex County Division of Child Protection & Permanency in Office of Resource Families, Sussex County YMCA and Zufall Health.

For information, call 973-940-3500.