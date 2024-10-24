Caregiver Expo is today

The 2024 Caregiver Expo, sponsored by the Sussex County Division of Senior Services, provides caregivers the opportunity to learn about resources available in the county.

The program will include a short overview of the services provided by each agency in attendance.

The expo is from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct, 24 at the Farmstead Golf and Country Club, 88 Lawrence Road, Lafayette.

Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be provided.

Admission is free, but pre-registration is required.

Register by contacting the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555, ext. 1277, by fax at 973-579-0550 or by email at seniorservices@sussex.nj.us