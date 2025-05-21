Casino Night fundraiser today at fairgrounds

Family Promise of Sussex County’s biggest fundraiser, a Casino Night, will be Thursday, May 22 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

Games of chance - blackjack, roulette, craps, poker and slots - will be available, and guests will receive $50 in casino money. There also will be a buffet dinner, champagne toast, hors d’oeuvres, and music and karaoke by DJ Ray Sikora.

Tickets are $100 per person and are available online at familypromisesussex.org.

Doors open at 5 p.m. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Proceeds will benefit the Housing Hope Emergency Shelter program along with other agency programs. Housing Hope offers rental units as short-term temporary shelters for clients as well as intensive case management and basic necessities, such as food and hygiene products.

Family Promise of Sussex County works to eradicate homelessness in the county and provides resources to strengthen individuals and families experiencing a housing crisis.

Residents in need of services or landlords interested in obtaining information may call 973-579-1180 or send email to fpsc@familypromisesussex.org