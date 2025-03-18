Catch the blues at a couple venues

Friday, March 21

The final Blues Invitational of the 2025 season starts at 6 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y. Hosted by Tony Vee and the TeeVee Allstars, this special night of powerhouse blues features renowned guitarist Popa Chubby, a force in the genre for more than 30 years, with a style that blends the raw energy of punk with the soul of classic blues. Adding to the night’s electrifying lineup is special guest Rave Tesar on keys and James “The Worm” Wormworth on drums. Tickets may be purchased online at bluearrowfarm.com

Brian McLoughlin sets the mood with his signature sound at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, at 6 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Geoff Doubleday takes the stage in a solo set at 7 p.m. at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton.

At the same time, Shaky Moon Band shakes up Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, with a high-energy mix of classic rock favorites.

For those craving upbeat acoustic tunes, Dave & John Acoustic return to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage, at 7:30 p.m.

Full Nine hits the stage at the Beacon, 453 River Styx Road, Hopatcong, at 8 p.m., rocking a dynamic set of covers.

Capping off the night with a jazz fusion spectacle, Spyro Gyra headlines at 8 p.m. at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St. Celebrating their 50th anniversary, Jay Beckenstein and his legendary ensemble continue to push boundaries with their seamless blend of jazz, funk and world music influences. Tickets may be purchased online at skypac.org

Saturday, March 22

Erika Sherger delivers her folk and Americana stylings starting at 4 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton.

Maribyrd takes the stage at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House with an acoustic set perfect for a relaxed dinner atmosphere.

Also at 6 p.m., Shadows of the Night, a Pat Benatar tribute band, will be performing at Blue Arrow Farm, bringing to life such as iconic hits as “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” “Love Is A Battlefield” and “Heartbreaker.” The performance promises to transport audiences back to the electrifying ’80s.

For fans of ’90s alternative rock, Skyward Fall takes over Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden at 6:30 p.m., covering such bands as Radiohead, Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Stone Temple Pilots.

The Amato Family Band delivers an eclectic mix of blues, folk, acoustic rock and high-energy jams at 7 p.m. at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville.

Fire & Water will be keeping things classic with a set of rock, blues and Southern rock favorites at McQ’s Pub while the Owl & Lions Trio performs at Brick & Brew, both at 7 p.m.

“Beginnings - A Celebration of the Music of Chicago” takes the stage at 8 p.m. at the Newton Theatre, delivering a faithful recreation of the legendary rock band’s biggest hits, including “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday in the Park” and “You’re the Inspiration.”

Also at 8 p.m., Duck Face performs a fresh mix of cover songs at the Beacon and Not Bad for Byram brings its signature mashups spanning the ’70s to today to the Stonewood Tavern, 239 Route 206, Byram, for the annual St. Patrick’s Day show. Expect a lively crowd and maybe even a few kilts.

Closing out the night, Gerry Arias delivers an acoustic set at 9 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Pub and Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton.

Sunday, March 23

Starting at 2 p.m., JP takes the stage at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, offering an engaging set in a relaxed atmosphere.

Rick Barth brings his signature rock sound to Angry Erik Brewing, delivering a mix of classic and modern rock favorites along with his original songs, at 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 25

Vinyl Night offers different kind of music experience at 8 p.m. at O’Reilly’s. Music lovers are invited to bring their records or choose from the venue’s collection.

Wednesday, March 26

Danny C’s Concert Series hosts a TOGA Party featuring Wonderloaf at 5:30 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm. Channeling the spirit of “Animal House,” this event is sure to be a wild night of music and revelry.

Ray Sikora’s Karaoke Night begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta. Guests are invited to take the mic in a welcoming and lively setting.

Thursday, March 27

The Homestead Rest hosts Open Mic Night at 6 p.m., giving local musicians a chance to take the stage and showcase their talent. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m.

Rick Barth returns to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, at 6:30 p.m. for an intimate solo acoustic set, blending rock, classic rock and hard rock in a stripped-down performance.

Music bingo kicks off at 8 p.m. at O’Reilly’s, combining music knowledge with a bit of luck for a fun and engaging competition.

