Celebrate A Life 5K Walk is Saturday

The annual Celebrate A Life 5K Walk will be Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

Registration is at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony at 9:45 a.m. and the walk starting at 10 a.m.

There will be two Color Blast Stations on the route.

All proceeds will benefit the programs and services at the Joseph T. Quinlan Bereavement Center.

The cost to register is $25 for those older than 13. For ages 5-13, the cost is $15. Register online at runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Augusta/CelebrateALife5KWalk

Everyone who raises $150 will receive a memorial marker with their loved one’s name on it to be displayed on the walk route.

For information, call 973-383-0115 ext. 145.