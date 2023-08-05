x
Changing the Face of Addiction Walk

Newton /
| 05 Aug 2023 | 05:33
    About 600 people took part in the Changing the Face of Addiction Walk on Saturday, Aug. 5 in Franklin. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
    Mary Burns of Stockholm hands the microphone to Elaine Tizzano, left, of Franklin. Both women founded the Changing the Face of Addiction Walk in 2015 after losing sons to addiction. Tizzano’s son George died in 2014 at age 27, and Burns’ son Eric died in 2012 at age 22.
    The goal of the walk was to raise $100,000 for the Center for Prevention &amp; Counseling in Newton. As of 10:30 a.m., $87,000 had been donated.
    Michele Wolf, the new executive director of the Center for Prevention &amp; Counseling in Newton, is introduced at the walk.
    The walk began and ended at the Franklin Firemen’s Memorial Pavilion.
    Members of Team Assante were walking in memory of Danielle Assante, who died of an overdose in April 2022. She was 36.
    Friends of Elaine Tizzano, second from right, have been part of the walk since the first year.
    Matthew Blomquist, vice president of business development at Alina Lodge, speaks at the event.
    Members of Team Assante were wearing specially designed pink T-shirts.
    iHeart Media’s 103.7 NNJ morning show host, Jim Borasio, speaks at the event.
    Young volunteers at the Center for Prevention &amp; Counseling cheer on the walkers.
    State Sen. Steven Oroho, R-24, speaks at the event.
    The number of participants has grown from about 225 in 2015 to 600 this year.
    The four-legged participant also wears a T-shirt for the event.
    Changing the Face of Addiction Walk
    Children play with bubbles before the start of the walk.
    The Center for Prevention &amp; Counseling’s mascot, Rex-4-Recovery T-Rex, greets people at the walk.
    Changing the Face of Addiction Walk
    There were various activities for children, including bubbles.
    Children chase the bubbles.
