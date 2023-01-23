Christ Church celebrates Candlemas with Evensong

Christ Episcopal Church in Newton will offer Choral Evensong at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 in celebration of Candlemas, the Feast of the Presentation of Jesus, and the Feast of the Purification of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Evensong, the choral version of the Evening Prayer liturgy used in the Anglican tradition, will be sung by the church’s Senior Choir under the direction of music director Joe Mello.

Christ Church is at 62 Main St. in Newton.

The choir will chant the evening service by John Merbecke and Psalm 24 by Joseph Barnby. In addition to hymns, the “Magnificat and Nunc dimittis” by C.V. Stanford and “In Peace and Joy I Now Depart” by David Fetler will be offered.

Christ Church’s interim Rector Tim Mulder will preach.

“As early as the fourth century, Christians commemorated the presentation of Jesus in the Temple, but, at the time, there was no feast name attached,” Mello said. “In seventh-century Rome, the Church named the celebration the feast of the Purification of the Blessed Mother Mary, and it remained that way for nearly 1,300 years.

“Clearly the events of purification and presentation that took place when Jesus was 40 days old are tied together and thus commemorated together. Also, in several countries, Candlemas is simultaneously celebrated on this day and involves a candlelight procession that was popularized in the Middle Ages.”

The event is free and open to the public, although a free will offering will be taken.

For information about Christ Episcopal Church, call,973-383-2245 or go online to www.christchurchnewton.org