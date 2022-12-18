Christ Church presents Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols tonight

NEWTON. Christ Episcopal Church will present the Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.

The worship service includes nine Bible stories interspersed with Christmas carols, which depict the fall of humanity, the promise of the Messiah and the birth of Jesus.

The Christ Church Senior Choir and Youth Choir will perform, accompanied by organ, string quartet and oboe, under the direction of Choirmaster Joseph Mello and Youth Choir Director Deborah Mello.

Works by Hovhaness, Vaughan Williams, Chilcott, Bach, Darke and Sleeth will be presented along with settings of traditional carols and anthems.

There will be several opportunities for the public to sing the carols.

The format for the service was based on an Order drawn up by Edward White Benson, later Archbishop of Canterbury, for Christmas Eve 1880 in Truro, Cornwall. It has since been adapted and used by other churches all over the world.

The Rev. Timothy Mulder will preside. Piano and organ accompaniment will be provided by Diana Greene.

The event is free and open to the public, although a free will offering will be taken.

Christ Church is at 62 Main St. in Newton.

For information about the festival, call 973-383-2245 or go online to www.christchurchnewton.org