’Christmas Carol’ onstage this week

Drama Geek Studios will present “A Christmas Carol: Ghosts of Christmas Future” from Thursday, Dec. 21 through Saturday, Dec. 23.

The shows are at 8 p.m. at the historic Crescent Theater, 74 Main St., Sussex.

This is the third holiday season that Drama Geek Studios has performed the classic show.

“A Christmas Carol” was written by Charles Dickens and adapted for the stage. It tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a bitter old man who hates Christmas. On Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Yet to Come as well as by the ghost of his former business partner and friend, Jacob Marley.

The play explores such timeless themes as family relationships, greed, generosity, love and forgiveness as well as Christmas and its traditions.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $17 for students age 17 and younger, and $15 for senior citizens age 65 and older. To buy them online, go to www.dramageekstudios.com or https://dramageekstudios.ticketleap.com

Tickets also will be sold at the door while seats are available.

Drama Geek Studios is a nonprofit theater organization.