Christmas in July open house is this weekend

The Chinkchewunska Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host its annual Christmas in July open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 14-16.

The event will be at the Elias Van Bunschooten Museum, 1097 Route 23, Wantage. It is the main fundraiser to help maintain the museum.

The historic house, which is listed on both the state and national historic registers, will be decorated for Christmas by the chapter’s members.

It will be open for complimentary tours by docents in period costumes, and members of Children of the American Revolution will give tours of the historic ice house/milk room and privy.

An Attic Treasures sale will offer bargains and there will be a silent auction as well as vendors and crafters with food and items for sale.

Re-enactors in period costumes will present demonstrations and the Long Hill String Band will entertain.

There also will be ice cream sundaes and a story time with Santa and George Washington at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 16. They will demonstrate how ice cream was made in the 1700s. The cost is $10 and tickets may be purchased online at https://allevents.in/wantage/sundaes-with-santa/10000652118312427

For information, call 973-896-0356 or send email to chinkchewunskachapterregent@gmail.com