Congressional Art Competition open

Rep. Tom Kean Jr., R-7, invites high school students to enter the 2024 Congressional Art Competition.

The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. April 5.

“This program always captures the expression of creativity and talent from our local students,” Kean said.

Each spring, a nationwide high school arts competition is hosted by the Congressional Institute to recognize and encourage the artistic talent of students throughout the nation.

Since the competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.

The winning artwork from New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. Two runner-up pieces will be chosen for display in Kean’s Washington and New Jersey offices.

All entries must be submitted via e-mail and include a high-res photo of the artwork and a completed student information and release form.

For information, go online to kean.house.gov/services/congressional-art-competition-2024