Contested council race in Vernon

At least four candidates have filed to run for three seats on the Vernon Township Council in the Nov. 4 election.

The filing deadline for municipalities operating with a Faulkner Act type of government was 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21.

By about 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Patrick Rizzuto and Natalie Buccieri, council president and vice president, respectively, had filed to run for re-election. Also filing were former Councilwoman Sandra Ooms and Carl Contino, a member of the Vernon school board.

Jessica DeBenedetto’s council term also expires in January.

Both Rizzuto and Buccieri were elected to four-year terms on the council in 2021. In 2023, DeBenedetto won a council seat with a two-year term.

Ooms served on the council from 2016 to 2020. She did not seek re-election.

Contino won a three-year term on the school board in November 2023 after being appointed to the board that February. At 24, he was the second-youngest person to serve on that board.

Only two candidates filed to run for three seats on the Vernon school board in November by the July 28 deadline. They are board president Jennifer Pellet and Alice Nickalls.

Nickalls also ran for a board seat last year.

Byram

In Byram, Alex Rubenstein filed to run for re-election as mayor and Harvey Roseff filed to run for re-election to the Township Council.

Both are unopposed in the Nov. 4 election.

Sparta

In Sparta, one seat on the Township Council is available after Dan Chiariello resigned in April.

The names of those who had filed to run in November were not immediately available.

Council members plan to appoint someone to fill the seat through the end of the year. They have interviewed 11 applicants for the seat but have not decided on the replacement.